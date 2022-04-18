Townhouse subdivision, Hannah Q Smokehouse to go before Planning Commission today

A proposed major townhouse subdivision and a new Hannah Q Smokehouse are among a number of items that will go before the Baton Rouge Planning Commission at its meeting today.

The subdivision, Cedar Grove Townhomes, which is planned for Jefferson Highway, was applied for by MR Engineering and Surveying.

MR applied for three items that correlate to the development: an amendment to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan, a rezoning from rural to town house, and the subdivision itself. The planning staff recommended the amendment item for denial and could not certify that the rezoning met all criteria for a change of zoning. However, the subdivision item met all requirements, according to the planning staff.

Hannah Q Smokehouse is applying for a commercial alcoholic beverage zoning in order to open another restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard. If passed, and the planning staff certified the item met all rezoning requirements, the Bluebonnet location would be the company’s third, joining its Prairieville and Government Street locations.

