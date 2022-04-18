Townhouse subdivision, Hannah Q Smokehouse to go before Planning Commission today

A proposed major townhouse subdivision and a new Hannah Q Smokehouse are among a number of items that will go before the Baton Rouge Planning Commission at its meeting today.
The subdivision, Cedar Grove Townhomes, which is planned for Jefferson Highway, was applied for by MR Engineering and Surveying.
MR applied for three items that correlate to the development: an amendment to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan, a rezoning from rural to town house, and the subdivision itself. The planning staff recommended the amendment item for denial and could not certify that the rezoning met all criteria for a change of zoning. However, the subdivision item met all requirements, according to the planning staff.
Hannah Q Smokehouse is applying for a commercial alcoholic beverage zoning in order to open another restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard. If passed, and the planning staff certified the item met all rezoning requirements, the Bluebonnet location would be the company’s third, joining its Prairieville and Government Street locations.
Other items going before the commission today include:
- Removing a segment of the Midway connector between Anselmo Lane and Picardy Avenue from the Major Street Plan. The project is part of the MovEBR capacity program and would require construction of an underpass beneath the KCS railroad, according to a letter from the DOTD to the commission, and the DOTD doesn’t believe the development of Midway Drive to the south of Picardy is needed.
- St. Joseph’s Academy is applying for a new office building and additional parking on Broussard Street. Neighbors have voiced concerns about traffic and with the aesthetic look of developing two vacant lots on Broussard for parking, says Gilles Morin, planning project coordinator.
- Guerilla Warfare Paintball, a paintball park that closed in Walker in summer 2021, wants to reopen on Joor Road.
- The Settlement at Willow Grove’s final development plan needs only the commission’s vote for approval and will include residential, commercial, retail and office spaces.
- Two items, Pelican Lakes’ final development plan and a proposed minor subdivision on Port Hudson-Plains Road, were deferred to May 16. The developers asked for the items to be deferred, says Morin, in order to address the commission’s comments.