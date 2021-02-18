Topgolf competitor GolfSuites coming to Baton Rouge

A new golfing venue is moving into the Baton Rouge market—and is developing its high-tech driving range just two miles from the Topgolf location on N. Mall Drive that will be its direct competitor.

GolfSuites, a Florida-based company that was founded in 2016 and currently has one location in Oklahoma and a second planned for Texas, has leased the nearly 17-acre site on Siegen Lane that, until the 2016 flood, was the Caddyshack Driving Range.

Real estate broker Mark Hebert, who represented the landlord in the transaction, says GolfSuites was attracted to the site, despite its propensity to flood, because of the overwhelming success of Topgolf, which opened in early 2019.

“They know how well Topgolf has done here and they came here to see this location,” Hebert says.

Though GolfSuites, like Topgolf, uses sophisticated electronics to track balls, the venue will be different from Topgolf because the property is so much larger.

“It’s 17 acres so it’s more of a traditional range, but the computer will still tell you how far you have hit the ball,” Hebert says.

GolfSuites has also tried to distinguish itself from Topgolf by positioning itself as a venue both for recreational golfers as well as more serious players.

Since its founding in 2000, Topgolf has been credited with redefining the golfing experience for a new generation of players and nonplayers alike and has spawned several competitors. It currently has more than 50 locations around the world.

Hebert says GolfSuites plans to spend around $400,000 developing the facility, which will take at least six months to complete.

Company officials did not respond to a request for comment before this morning’s deadline.