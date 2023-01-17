Top tips for restaurateurs in navigating a fickle business  

With labor concerns and food price hikes still simmering, the year ahead already looks unappetizing for restaurants, but there are things business owners can do now to prep for the worst in 2023. Inc. magazine spoke to several food-service businesses for their best advice on navigating uncertainty in the year ahead. Here are their responses regarding the toughest obstacles facing the restaurant industry:
- Deploy technology, where it makes sense—Attracting quality talent is likely to remain an issue in the year ahead. For Hector Garcia, COO of Washington, D.C.-based Seven Restaurant Group, nothing works better than asking your employees whom you already know and trust for suggestions. Others have gone the route of reducing head count altogether and filling the gaps with technical solutions.
- Be creative with resources—Alex Smith, CEO of Baltimore’s Atlas Restaurant Group, says now is the time to tinker with your menu. If quail eggs are surging in price, alternatives may be in order. “A year ago, we were bringing in live Alaskan king crab into some of our seafood concepts, and this year, we just can’t get ahold of it,” Smith says. Randi Lee of Leland Eating and Drinking House in New York City has found success sticking with local suppliers, which he says allows for reduced transportation costs while also maintaining the quality and freshness. Jake Endres, co-owner and production manager of Leesburg, Virginia-based Crooked Run Fermentation, is seeking to focus on specific items with high-profit margins.
- Have a backup plan—One of the most important things nearly all restaurant owners agree on for the new year is the need for a backup plan. Figure out how you will handle an indoor dining shutdown, how you can pivot to e-commerce or protect against further product inflation. Chef Matt Baker of Washington, D.C.’s 101 Hospitality group suggests plans for scaled-back versions of your food and cocktail menus, a pared-down marketing and promotional strategy you can carry out on your own, and a labor strategy that accounts for slow times of the year. Read the full story from Inc. magazine.