Top tips for restaurateurs in navigating a fickle business  

Alex Smith, CEO of Baltimore’s Atlas Restaurant Group, says now is the time to tinker with your menu. If quail eggs are surging in price, alternatives may be in order. “A year ago, we were bringing in live Alaskan king crab into some of our seafood concepts, and this year, we just can’t get ahold of it,” Smith says. Randi Lee of Leland Eating and Drinking House in New York City has found success sticking with local suppliers, which he says allows for reduced transportation costs while also maintaining the quality and freshness. Jake Endres, co-owner and production manager of Leesburg, Virginia-based Crooked Run Fermentation, is seeking to focus on specific items with high-profit margins.