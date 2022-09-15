Top CEOs have gloomier outlook than just a few months ago 

How CEOs feel about the economy has been downgraded from “exuberant” to just “OK,” according to the latest survey from the Business Roundtable, which is made up of chief executives from some of the world’s largest companies.

As Axios reports, the survey still shows healthy expectations for sales, hiring plans and investment. But the results do point to a gloomier outlook than just a few months ago and a marked deterioration from last year.

The survey of 170 CEOs was fielded from Aug. 12 to Sept. 7, a period in which inflation numbers cooled, but the Fed was sounding awfully hawkish.

“Global economic uncertainty continues to temper CEO sentiment for domestic plans and expectations, as reflected in this quarter’s survey results,” General Motors CEO Mary Barra, who chairs the BRT, says in a statement. Read the full story.