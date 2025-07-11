Top 100 Private Companies: A closer look at Community Coffee

Founded in Baton Rouge in 1919, Community Coffee has grown into one of the most recognizable brands in Louisiana—and beyond.

Still family owned after more than a century, the company operates one of the region’s largest roasting, distribution and corporate facilities, in Port Allen.

Community supplies coffee to restaurants, convenience stores, grocery chains and offices across the country, while maintaining a strong retail presence on local shelves.

The company has weathered economic shifts, changing consumer preferences and evolving supply chains while continuing to invest in technology and product development. Despite its national footprint, Community Coffee remains closely tied to its Louisiana roots, with much of its leadership and workforce based in the Capital Region.

Here's a closer look at a day in the life of Community Coffee.