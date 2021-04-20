Tom Galligan withdraws name from LSU’s president search

LSU interim president Tom Galligan will no longer seek to become the next president of LSU, he announced via Twitter this morning.

Galligan, who was the leader of Louisiana’s flagship university during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic and when a bombshell report was released about how LSU mishandled sexual assault and misconduct cases on campus for years, will return to the LSU Law Center full time, WAFB-TV reports.

Galligan was named interim president when former LSU President F. King Alexander left the university to become president of Oregon State University in 2019.

Alexander resigned as president of Oregon State University on March 23 amid an outpouring of criticism of how he handled sexual misconduct complaints while president of LSU.

Galligan issued a letter to the university saying, “So, given both personal and professional considerations, I have decided it is time for me to return to the Law Center and spend more time with my family and my students. Consequently, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the presidential search, though I will remain onboard as interim president while the university completes its selection process.” See the letter here.