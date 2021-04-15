Todd Graves’ ‘Restaurant Recovery’ series rolls out today

Todd Graves, founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s, is hosting a new docuseries called Restaurant Recovery, premiering tonight, where he helps restaurants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the show’s 10 episodes, now streaming with episodes being released over several weeks on Discovery+, Graves travels to cities across the country to work with formerly successful restaurants that closed or were on the verge of closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A team of business and marketing experts and financial advisers worked with each restaurant to help them get their business back on solid ground.

Graves, who spent more than $4 million on the project, committed roughly $100,000 for each restaurant to help retool their operations and bring them back to their best. Graves even visited his hometown staple, Baton Rouge’s Poor Boy Lloyd’s.

High-profile celebrities lend a hand throughout the series, including multi-hyphenates Nelly and Snoop Dogg, actor Rob Schneider, football’s Archie Manning, Roquan Smith and Michael Thomas; musical groups the Rebirth Brass Band and La Mafia; and basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

“The pandemic has been devastating to the restaurant industry as a whole, but thankfully, due to our drive-thrus at Raising Cane’s, we were fortunate to maintain our business,” Graves says in an announcement about the show. “As a result, it became so important to me to pay it forward to those in need by offering financial and professional support. These great family-owned restaurants are important not only to their employees, but also the community and owners who sacrificed so much trying to keep the doors open. Our hope is that by providing a platform to highlight and amplify their awareness, these restaurants will be able to bounce back stronger than before.”

The series, which was filmed in fall 2020, was produced by Kapil Mahendra and Paul Beahan through their Calabasas Films & Media banner and Wheelhouse Entertainment’s Spoke Studios. See the show’s trailer here.