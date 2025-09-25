Todd Graves is now America’s richest restaurateur

At 22, Todd Graves was confident that a spot serving only chicken fingers would be a hit with LSU students, despite early skepticism from lenders, Forbes writes.

Graves, now 53, is the owner and founder of Baton Rouge-born Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, which has earned him the title of the country’s richest restaurateur with a net worth of $22 billion. He has a 92% stake in the business.

Earlier this month, Graves earned the 46th spot on the Forbes 400 list ranking the wealthiest people in America. Earlier this year, Graves was ranked the 293rd richest person in the world, according to the Forbes Billionaires List.

Three decades after opening his first restaurant, Graves has established more than 900 Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers locations across 42 states. It’s one of America’s biggest chains—and one of the fastest growing, currently adding around 125 stores a year. Graves can’t open them fast enough. Sales hit $5.1 billion last year, or a staggering $6.6 million per store, second only to Chick-fil-A ($7.5 million) and more than double that of all but six major chains.

Raising Cane’s has recently announced its plans to expand into the U.K., with its first restaurant set to launch in late 2026. The flagship location will be company operated in London’s Piccadilly Circus.

