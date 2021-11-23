To reduce turnover, worker shortages, manage your talent like a supply chain 

In supply-chain management, you get what you plan for. Companies understand that principle when it comes to the goods that they consume and produce, but many struggle to apply the practice when it comes to the people they hire and train.

For decades, companies have adopted a short-term, ad hoc approach to talent management—and it’s increasingly obvious that this is a problem with profoundly harmful implications for the economy, Harvard Business Review reports. That’s especially true in the current Great Resignation moment, as companies are struggling to find the skilled workers they need.

If employers want to ensure they have the workers they need not only for the present but also the future, they’re going to have to get better at sourcing their own talent and actively developing their employees’ skills. Here are the top strategies, based on business research: