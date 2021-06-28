Tired of litter, nonprofit will install boom in Bayou Fountain 

Less than three months since its founding, the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition—a Baton Rouge-based grassroots organization dedicated to cleaning up litter in the capital region’s watersheds—has gone from talk to action with the purchase of a litter-trapping boom it is placing in Bayou Fountain just upstream from the paddle boat launch at BREC’s Highland Road Park.

The group acquired the 70-foot-long boom from a New Iberia company using $1,100 of the approximate $15,000 it has raised in recent weeks through a donor-advised fund it established with BRAF.

Though it’s a small step in the coalition’s multi-pronged effort to fight Baton Rouge’s growing litter problem, group organizers say it was important to do something concrete that will produce visible results.

“We have so many things on our list but we need a win and this is an easy win,” says Kelly Hurtado, a co-founder of the coalition. “Then, once people see the results they’ll realize this is something we can tackle.”

The group chose the Bayou Fountain location because of its proximity to the paddle boat launch, which opened in 2017 but remains one of Baton Rouge’s best-kept secrets.

Devoted kayakers and canoers have been cleaning up the bayou themselves, best they can, says Marie Constantin, another co-founder of the coalition.

This boom, which will have rollers enabling paddle boats to float over it, should make their jobs a lot easier, she says.

Key to the effectiveness of the boom will be its regular maintenance and cleaning. The coalition is planning to fund its maintenance with money Hurtado says organizers will continue to raise through grants and donations.

As for who will actually do the cleaning, the group is currently negotiating with BREC, which has not committed to anything on paper but is on board with the concept, a spokesperson says.

The Louisiana Stormwater Coalition was formed in March by Constantin, who began documenting the city’s litter problem in early 2020 and has since launched a grassroots cleanup effort.

The coalition’s goals are to increase awareness of the growing litter problem and to build support for a permanent solution, which would include identifying a source of funding for the purchase and maintenance of booms and other litter-trapping devices that could be installed at the outfall of drainage canals around the city-parish.

As detailed in a January cover story, Baton Rouge had just three booms, all near LSU, to trap litter at its more than 150 canal outfalls.

A fourth boom has since been installed at Capitol Lake downtown. The Bayou Fountain boom, which cannot be installed until high water recedes, will be the fifth.

But Hurtado hopes several more will follow.

“We already have plans for another one,” she says. “But it’s too soon to say where it’s going to go.”