Tire recycling company plans $46M facility in Reserve 

Life for Tyres Group Limited, a European tire recycling company, announced plans last week to invest $46 million in its first U.S. processing facility at the Port of South Louisiana’s Globalplex site in Reserve, Biz New Orleans reports.

The recycling and manufacturing plant, L4T Louisiana LLC, will convert “end-of-life tires into high-quality sustainable commodities such as advanced biofuel feedstock, recovered carbon black and scrap steel.”

L4T said it expects to create 46 new jobs in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Life for Tyres Group says its technology enables it to manufacture secondary raw materials like recovered carbon black, green oil and steel, which can be used in industrial processes. The company says its approach reduces up to 90% of greenhouse gas emissions when compared with conventional tire recycling processes. Read more.

