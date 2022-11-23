Tips to take the nightmare out of networking

Some people are really good at networking. They find fun in talking to new people, remember names easily and are comfortable around strangers.

But others may find it draining, stressful and daunting to be tasked with getting to know a room full of new people, even when they know it will benefit them professionally and personally.

Inc. has compiled a few tricks to make networking easier for people who fall in the latter group:

Study up a little beforehand. One of the most important things you can do happens before you ever show up at a networking event. The goal is to make yourself as physically and mentally comfortable as possible to eliminate both anxiety and physical stress. For example, know whom you’re going to meet. Even better, reach out to a few other attendees and introduce yourself ahead of time.

Get comfortable. One of the more effective ways to eliminate some of the exhaustion that comes with being around people is to be as comfortable as you can while still being professional. That means wearing comfortable shoes and clothes you feel good about, and maybe scoping out the venue if that helps.

Don’t stress about the sale. The point of networking should never be to close a deal. That puts far too much pressure on the conversation.

Ask and you shall receive. One of the hardest things about networking as an introvert is that conversations can be exhausting. The best way to manage this is to ask a lot of questions, so others do more of the talking.