Tips for navigating your business through the supply chain crisis

Billions of dollars’ worth of goods are stuck in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where 40% of the country’s shipping containers enter the U.S.
The Biden administration has implemented initiatives to help, but the efforts won’t be enough, says Anthony Coombs, founder and CEO of Splendies, a subscription-based underwear seller.
Coombs and Adam Compain, senior vice president of global product marketing at Project44, which helps companies manage supply chains and logistics, spoke at an Inc. 5000 Vision Conference event Oct. 21 on supply chain woes. Here are three tips they offered for dealing with the crisis, according to Inc.
- Plan as far ahead as possible. Coombs says his biggest regret was not realizing immediately how bad the supply chain crisis was.
- Talk to consumers. A difficult aspect of the global supply chain is that the data is just not good, which makes life even more challenging for sellers, Compain says. The best option is to be transparent with customers, and let them know things are running late.
- Jump on a boat (or a plane). If you haven’t planned yet for the holiday season or are already behind, only one solution is left to you, says Coombs: to air freight your goods. Read the full story from Inc.