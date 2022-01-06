Make your meetings more productive 

People hated meetings before the pandemic. Then Zoom transformed them, making meetings more plentiful, often less efficient and totally exhausting.

Never-ending meetings and check-ins leave employees with no time to get their work done during business hours. Yet employees who skip them run the risk of seeming checked out or disconnected from their teammates.

The Wall Street Journal interviewed several experts and came up with a list of tips to make your meetings better, waste less time and help engage employees:

• Every meeting needs a clear objective. Status updates on what team members are working on don’t count, and those should be done via email, messenger or one-on-one conversations. A meeting should be used to teach a new concept, generate ideas, come to a consensus and make a decision or to generate a road map for a project.

• Shrink the invite list. The larger the meeting, the tougher it is to stick to an agenda and keep people engaged.

• Set expectations for how the meeting will run. Laying down ground rules for good behavior in meetings is the job of a great manager, whether the gatherings are fully online or hybrid, says Jared Spataro, Microsoft’s vice president of modern work.

• Have some casual time. Building in a few minutes to allow people to connect informally will improve the flow of ideas. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.