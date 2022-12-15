Tips for holiday gift giving at work 

Giving gifts to your co-workers during the holidays doesn’t need to cause you a lot of stress, break the bank, or even cost any money.
Whether it’s your boss, another team member, or a client, it goes without saying that you shouldn’t feel obligated or pressured to spend money or give a gift. But if you do decide to give some holiday cheer to your work colleagues, here are some factors to consider, according to Harvard Business Review:
- Know the relevant regulations in your industry and your company’s policy on gift giving. While the act of giving a gift is intended to be a simple gesture grounded in generosity and appreciation, several industries including financial services, health care, pharma, and medical devices have strict gift-giving policies.
- Spend nominally. Don’t break the bank. This is not only for compliance purposes but also to avoid causing the discomfort some may feel in receiving a more lavish gift.
- Make it personalized—but not too personal. One way to personalize your gift is to make a donation in your colleague’s name to a charity that they support and is meaningful to them. Or you can tie the gift to the person’s outside interests. However, stay away from jewelry or clothing.
- Give an experience. Movie tickets or a restaurant gift card can be a small indulgence that your colleague wouldn’t have planned for themselves.
- Think carefully before you give alcohol or food. While perishable items are generally acceptable from a compliance standpoint, and can be good to share among several people, unless you know that the recipient consumes the specific items you’re sending, this can be a bit of a minefield if the recipient has dietary restrictions, problems with alcohol addiction, or religious constraints. Read the full story from Harvard Business Review (subscription).