Tips for holiday gift giving at work 

Giving gifts to your co-workers during the holidays doesn’t need to cause you a lot of stress, break the bank, or even cost any money.

Whether it’s your boss, another team member, or a client, it goes without saying that you shouldn’t feel obligated or pressured to spend money or give a gift. But if you do decide to give some holiday cheer to your work colleagues, here are some factors to consider, according to Harvard Business Review:

Know the relevant regulations in your industry and your company’s policy on gift giving. While the act of giving a gift is intended to be a simple gesture grounded in generosity and appreciation, several industries including financial services, health care, pharma, and medical devices have strict gift-giving policies.

Spend nominally. Don’t break the bank. This is not only for compliance purposes but also to avoid causing the discomfort some may feel in receiving a more lavish gift.

Make it personalized—but not too personal. One way to personalize your gift is to make a donation in your colleague’s name to a charity that they support and is meaningful to them. Or you can tie the gift to the person’s outside interests. However, stay away from jewelry or clothing.