Tippy Tap mobile bar rolling out in Baton Rouge 

The Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck.

Set to launch this month, the Capital Region will be the second location for the company, thanks to the owner’s roots in the area.

“I was born and raised in Louisiana. I grew up in Gonzales and Baton Rouge and I went to Southeastern,” says owner Alicia Wallace.

Wallace always hoped her business would have a Louisiana homecoming. She says she is well-versed in the local restaurant and bar scene, having worked in the service industry for many years, including at Duvic’s and the former Wine Loft. Wallace’s sister and brother-in-law, who both have experience in bartending and event planning, will manage the mobile bar’s Louisiana operations.

Combining her experience in planning and bartending with an interest in the mobile bars trend, Wallace began Tippy Tap in 2019. She says what sets her company apart is its flexibility—serving everything from coffee to kombucha.

“When I saw other tap trucks, they were pigeonholing themselves to be ‘the prosecco truck’ or ‘the bubbles truck.’ I did not want people to think that was all our truck could pour. … I wanted to make sure it was understood that The Tippy Tap could pour whatever [the customer] wanted. Beer, wine, bubbles, custom-crafted cocktails, custom-crafted mocktails, juice, cold brew, etc. The sky’s the limit,” Wallace says. “I want the guest and the clients to feel excited with the six options, not feel limited.”

The truck, a 1991 Italian Piaggio Ape, contains six taps. These trucks are traditionally flatbed, but after importing theirs from Italy, Wallace and team affixed a sleek tap system to the back of the vehicle to create a charming bar on wheels.

When Wallace works with the clients for private events, she likes to ask about the menu, party theme and specificities of the guests, which can lead to adjusting cocktails to fit a party’s tropical theme, complementing the dishes served or offering child-friendly options. Tippy Tap’s crew serves the drinks throughout the event and supplies all the cups, ice, garnish and other needed materials.

This story was first published by 225 magazine.