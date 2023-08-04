Tiny Abode Interiors is bringing a dose of design to college dorm rooms

Every August, college students arrive at dorms, sorority houses and apartment complexes on and around university campuses with their possessions all packed into the back of their parents’ vehicles.

Suburbans, Tahoes and any other make and model imaginable are packed up with plastic bins, pillows and mini-fridges.

Not so long ago, Louisiana moms Lori DeWitt and Lori Sampey were the proud owners of two of those bursting-at-the-seams SUVs in parking lots at LSU and Ole Miss.

With seven children between their two families, they got good at transforming dorm spaces. When DeWitt’s daughter’s Ole Miss dorm room was featured on a social media page praising the tiny space’s design, inspiration struck.

“Through years of decorating dorms, we really perfected the process,” DeWitt says. “It’s amazing how far dorms have come, even just during the time that I’ve been moving my own kids in. Dorm design is really a thing, and we saw a need for a resource for parents and students.”

The result is Tiny Abode Interiors, a full-service design business catering to college students and their often smaller-than-average living accommodations.

“We ask ourselves what we can do to the rooms to make them have that wow factor,” DeWitt says. “But really, it’s not just for the beauty. It’s emotional, too.”

