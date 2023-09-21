‘Times-Picayune’ endorses Waguespack in gubernatorial election 

The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com today announced it is endorsing former Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Stephen Waguespack for governor.

The endorsement of Waguespack, who is a Republican, is a reversal of the newspaper’s stance during the last gubernatorial election cycle, when it backed Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.

Among its reasons for choosing Waguespack, the Times-Picayune’s editorial board cites Waguespack’s position as a political insider who “knows the ropes” but who is still enough of an outsider to offer a fresh perspective.

The board also found favor in Waguespack’s stance on the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, Medicaid and reducing crime.

The endorsement doesn’t include any perspective on other candidates in the race, rather only references what the newspaper’s editorial board sees as positives in how it believes Waguespack will handle holding the state’s highest government office.

“On a long list of issues, he brings a strong point of view but also an openness to others’ ideas and a willingness to reexamine his own,” the endorsement reads.

Read the editorial here.