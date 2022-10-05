Tight US warehouse market pushing small businesses out  

A warehouse crush across the U.S. is squeezing out smaller companies as big retailers fill industrial storage sites with their growing stockpiles of inventory, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Logistics and real estate specialists say many large retailers are demanding extra room to store excess inventories, driving up costs for smaller companies and in some cases driving them out of spaces.

The challenges small businesses face finding warehouse space mirrors difficulties many had securing room on container ships earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, when ocean carriers drove up rates and bumped smaller shippers to make way for larger clients.

The nationwide vacancy rate for industrial real estate was 3.2% in the third quarter, down from 3.8% the same quarter a year ago, according to commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield. The vacancy rate was over 5% in the third quarter of 2020. Read the full story (subscription).