Ticket sales for LSU sports events surged in 2023 

LSU athletics’ net profit for the 2023 fiscal year was a little lower than the year before, but the department still came out ahead, according to annual revenue and expenses documents filed to the NCAA today.

As USA Today Network reports, LSU profited $1.36 million during the 2023 fiscal year, a decrease of less than $600,000 from the fiscal year 2022. The university’s fiscal year runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

However, LSU generated more than $200 million in total operating revenue in 2023, and the university saw more than a $4 million surge in ticket sales.

Specifically, football ticket sales went up $2.3 million, baseball ticket sales increased $661,000 and women’s basketball set a program record for ticket sales, seeing its total go up $110,000—to $973,880—in 2023.

Increases in recruiting expenses across every sport account for part of the decrease in profit from 2022 to 2023. Read the full story.