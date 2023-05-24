ThreeSixtyEight chosen to create talent attraction campaign for Baton Rouge 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Visit Baton Rouge today announced they have selected ThreeSixtyEight to develop and launch a previously announced national talent attraction website and marketing campaign for the city.

BRAC and VBR sent out a request for proposals in February, and received 28 proposals before selecting the hometown agency. Under its contract, ThreeSixtyEight will put together a talent attraction website and national campaign to draw professionals ages 25-44 to Baton Rouge.

The initiative will be funded through a nearly $1 million American Rescue Plan Act grant the city-parish awarded to BRAC and VBR in September.

See the full announcement.