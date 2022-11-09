Three Zoës Kitchen locations converting into Cava restaurants

After acquiring the Zoës Kitchen franchise for $300 million in 2018, the new ownership group has begun converting some of the chain’s most profitable locations into Cava restaurants.

Now, the three Baton Rouge locations are set to be rebranded.

The Perkins Rowe, Towne Center and Highland Marketplace locations are all in the process of undergoing the brand transformation, according to George Kurz of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.

“The menu will be based on pitas or bowls and sides,” he says. “It will not have some of the key dishes that Zoës featured, but it will have a basic Mediterranean appeal.”

Kurz believes the goal of converting the previous menu into Cava’s more limited selection is aimed at reducing training and food costs, as well as to expedite service.

Asked when he expects the Cava at Highland Marketplace to begin serving guests, Kurz says it should reopen by March, if not sooner. He also notes that Cava does not initially plan to offer catering, which has been a significant part of Zoës’ business.