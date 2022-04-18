Three ways to get hybrid work right

Many business owners are facing a tough decision when it comes to getting employees back to the office. They can mandate a return to in-person work, which many companies—such as Google and Goldman Sachs—have already done, Inc. reports. They can also allow their employees to work remotely or come up with some in-between policy. Still others are hoping employees will make their own decision to venture in, and they’re sweetening the deal with revamped, multifunctional office spaces more conducive to hybrid work. If you’re looking to take a similar tactic here are three ideas to consider.

Make a first good impression. The overall impression is crucial, because most employees who are hesitant about coming back to the office will make that decision about whether they’re onboard that first day.

Location matters more than ever. The office isn’t the only destination anymore. Employees want to be in a neighborhood that offers them benefits outside of the actual office.

Be open to feedback and making changes. When employees do come back to the office, it’s important for management to be open to feedback and take what employees tell them into account, especially in the first few weeks. While you don’t necessarily need to gut your office to make it more amenable to employees, adapting your current space can go far in making it more inviting. Read the full story here.