Three ways to increase employee retention

Companies across the country are trying to retain employees through increased pay, flexible working conditions, and emphasis on the corporate mission.
However, as Harvard Business Review reports, these aren’t foolproof because the deeper problem is workers’ engagement with the work they actually do.
The businesses that have been able to increase engagement—and retention—do so by taking these three actions:
- Make the work itself more interesting. Technology can help. Walmart, for example, is spending millions on “smart assistants” to make stores run more smoothly. The assistants let workers minimize the time they spend on monotonous and repetitive tasks, like cleaning floors and checking inventory on shelves, and dedicate more time to elements of the job for which they are uniquely qualified: serving customers face to face on the sales floor.
- Link the individual’s work to the mission. To stick around, employees must believe that they play a role in completing a worthwhile mission.
- Build learning into that work. Because most employees want the opportunity to learn and grow at work, employers need to build continuous learning and growth into every employee’s job. Read the full story.