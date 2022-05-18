Three strategies for managing an understaffed team  

Thanks to continuing resignations, many employees’ workloads have increased to untenable levels.

There are a few common solutions for staffing shortages: redistributing work, hiring replacement employees and outsourcing lower-level tasks. But amid the Great Resignation’s persistent talent shortage, many managers are finding that their usual go-to solutions aren’t enough, Harvard Business Review reports.

Here are some additional ways to mitigate the strain of operating when short-staffed:

Rethink project calendars—To avoid driving employees into burnout, it’s critical to prioritize projects and defer what you can. For example, does there really need to be a system upgrade every year, or is every other year actually fine? What you can’t defer needs to be implemented more strategically and scheduled more carefully—preferably sequentially.

Prioritize core client needs—When you’re in a situation where you can’t manage your entire client base well, giving everyone too little may prompt important unsatisfied clients to move on. Sometimes prioritizing clients involves firing clients, but there are less-drastic measures to try. For example, does every client really need a personal phone call every week, or might some be satisfied with a call every quarter accompanied by automated monthly emails or newsletters?

Find quick interventions—Look for interventions that can substantively improve employees’ daily work and be mastered in less than a week. For example, are there ways to automate data entry, such as converting paper forms into electronic forms that clients enter themselves?

