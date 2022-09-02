Three Roll Estate rebrands to Oxbow Rum Distillery, rolls out new products

Downtown Baton Rouge distillery Three Roll Estate has officially changed its name to Oxbow Rum Distillery.

The rebrand, which Daily Report previously reported was in the works, is part of the company’s effort to “redefine Louisiana rum.”

“With Louisiana’s rich history of growing sugar cane, we’d love for the state to become known as America’s rum destination,” says Olivia Stewart, the family-owned company’s president.

Stewart grew up on her family’s sugar cane farm in Pointe Coupee Parish, which has been operating since 1859. The distillery makes premium rum using freshly pressed cane juice and Grade A molasses from the farm without sweeteners and other additives, which distinguishes Oxbow’s small-batch products from mass-produced brands, the company says.

“The rum category has historically lacked transparency and regulation,” Stewart says. “Consumers often wonder what’s really in the bottle.”

Oxbow will continue making selected products under its former name. New products announced along with the rebrand are a small batch white rum, an oak-barrel aged rum, and a cane juice agricole.

An “oxbow” is a stream, river or creek that has become separated from the flow of water, such as False River in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The company originally sold rum under the name Cane Land Distilling Company before switching to the Three Roll Estate brand in 2019 to avoid a potential trademark issue.