Three executives share how their Louisiana companies were able to thrive in 2020 

It has been an incredibly challenging year in the industrial space. Even so, Louisiana companies are making waves for their ability to grow and thrive in the face of some pretty daunting odds.

They’re routinely found on national and regional rankings for their pace of growth or sheer size, as well as their innovative approach to tackling problems.

Nationally, for example, the Inc. 5000 ranks those companies by rate of growth, whereas the LSU 100 and Roaring 10 lists take a decidedly local approach by ranking the fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or graduate-led businesses.

Representatives of a diverse mix of south Louisiana industrial standouts: Tyler Abadie with engineering firm Abadie-Williams LLC in Metairie, Mark Danos with oilfield service company Danos in Gray, and Thad Rispone with electrical/instrumentation contractor ISC of Baton Rouge recently shared their recipes for success, and discussed the challenges and solutions they’ve discovered along the way with 10/12 Industry Report.

In the end, their comments seemed to converge around a central theme: Corporate success doesn’t start at the top, but begins with a strong foundation.

See the full Q&A from 10/12 Industry Report. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find.

How might you best sum up the reason for your success?

Tyler Abadie, CEO, Abadie-Williams: “We’ve been fortunate at Abadie to hire great people and let those people do great things. We’ve been open to big challenges and bullish on pushing the limit of technical application, paired with an enthusiastic approach to complex midstream projects by everyone on our team.”

Thad Rispone, executive vice president, ISC: “The cornerstone of a successful business is hiring great people and creating a culture in which they thrive. From the beginning, we focused on the principle that every decision will be made with the highest degree of integrity. As a result, ISC’s culture is one of genuine concern for our fellow team members, customers and community.”

Mark Danos, owner-executive, Danos: “Our purpose and our people are what make us successful. By way of our compelling purpose, ‘Honor God. Develop great people to solve big challenges for our customers and communities,’ we have built a strong culture and a great team focused on delivering excellent customer service and committed to fulfilling our purpose.”