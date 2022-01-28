Three days into tax season, IRS suspends some taxpayer notices 

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig and Treasury Department officials warned that the 2022 tax season would bring “enormous challenges.” That prophecy is already coming true, The Washington Post reports.

Just three days after Monday’s opening of tax season, the IRS announced it was suspending the mailing of certain automated notices because of a backlog in processing returns. The move would avert additional correspondence with taxpayers that would only add to the paper logjam and possibly prevent even more stress for filers, the IRS says.

The agency didn’t provide a detailed list of which notices it would be suspending, only referencing one type of letter that is sent to taxpayers when the IRS has credited payments but has no record of the tax return being filed. Read the full story.