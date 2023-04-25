Three Capital Region businessmen up for Gulf Coast Entrepreneur of the Year award

Mo Vij with 365Labs and Chad Kalland and Kenny Rouse with Vecta Environmental Services have been named finalists for the 2023 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award for the Gulf Coast.

Launched in 2021, Vij’s 365Labs creates software and technology for law enforcement. Gonzales-based Vecta Environmental Services was founded in 2011 to help service the local industrial sector.

The 45 finalists were selected by an independent panel of judges who evaluated candidates based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other attributes.

The regional award winners will be announced June 15 and will then be eligible for the national Entrepreneur of the Year award, announced in November. Now in its 37th year, the program has become one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

Previous Baton Rouge-area entrepreneurs who have won the award include John D’Angelo, Warner Thomas, Chris Meaux and Brandon Landry.

