Three businesses set to open in Gonzales shopping center 

Three businesses are opening soon in the Conway Village Center along La. 44 in Gonzales.

Faithful Friends Animal Hospital, Lemon Drop Luxe Boutique and Distilled Hair Co. Luxury Extensions & Color are in the process of opening in the shopping center, built at the front of Conway, a 344-acre mixed-use development that broke ground in 2016.

A national-brand insurance agent also signed a lease Monday to open in the center, says Will Chadwick with Elifin Realty, who represents the property. There are two suites left to be leased on the end cap of the property, which together comprise about 4,000 square feet. Construction of the shopping center began in 2021 and Library Wine & Provisions opened in the center in February.

Ascension Parish has seen a flurry of development over the last few years mostly driven by population growth. Both Prairieville and Gonzales have attracted out-of-town brands looking to expand into the area, according to Chadwick.

“New Orleans brands want to expand into the Baton Rouge market, and Gonzales is one of the first exits to get into it,” Chadwick says.