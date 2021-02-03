Thomas Turner steps down from Turner Industries

Turner Industries has announced the retirement of Thomas H. Turner, its longtime CEO and the son of the company’s founder, the late Bert Turner.

His retirement was effective Dec. 31, 2020, according to a statement the company issued to employees Monday.

Turner, 65, joined the company, then Nichols Construction Co., in 1980 as a trainee and served in a variety of capacities and executive positions during his 40 years of service, the statement says.

“Spanning the 40 years of his significant career, Turner has realized unprecedented growth and expansion in all divisions,” says Turner Executive Chairman Roland Toups. “Thomas has certainly left his special personal mark on the company and its employees.”

Thomas Turner’s decision to retire was his alone and had been planned since last year, but the announcement was delayed because of the death of his mother, philanthropist Sue Turner, in late December, according to company President Stephen Toups.

Thomas Turner has been honored with the designation of CEO-emeritus and will remain an active shareholder.

He will not remain a member of the company’s executive committee, however.

Because Turner Industries is privately owned, it does not have a board of directors.

Stephen Toups says the executive committee has not decided whether to name a new CEO.

The company’s leadership team, in addition to Roland and Stephen Toups, includes COO David Franks and CFO Jimmy Sylvester.

Late this afternoon, Thomas Turner released a statement saying, “Turner Industries has been a central part of my life for as long as I can remember. As a small child, I watched my mom and dad work daily to grow Turner Industries from a small construction company to Louisiana’s largest employer, with nearly 20,000 employees and over $2 billion in annual sales. And for four decades, I’ve had the opportunity to contribute to its success—to my parents’ dream. For these reasons, Turner Industries represents far more than a business. The people involved in Turner Industries—our employees and their families, our clients, our vendors, and our industry partners—have been, and always will be our family. Rest assured, the Turner Family is committed to ensuring this company continues to operate in a culture of integrity and loyalty, providing our clients with unparalleled customer service. These values are at the success of Turner Industries and our promise to our clients, employees, and community.”

