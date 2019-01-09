Thomas Turner becomes Turner Industries CEO, Stephen Toups elevated to president

Turner Industries Group is beginning the new year with some key leadership changes, the Baton Rouge-based general contracting firm confirmed to Daily Report this afternoon.

Thomas H. Turner, formerly the vice chairman and president, has stepped into the role of CEO of the multi-billion-dollar firm, which was founded in 1961 by his father, Bert Turner.

He succeeds longtime CEO Roland Toups, who quietly vacated the position Jan. 1, but will continue serving as the firm’s executive chairman.

Meanwhile, filling the president’s job is Stephen M. Toups, who has spent more than 20 years with the company, most recently serving as executive vice president.

Business Report has recognized both Thomas Turner and Stephen Toups, who is the son of Roland Toups, as Forty Under 40 honorees—Turner in 1994; Toups in 1999. And Roland Toups was identified as a power player in the business scene in a 2010 issue for his work leading the largest privately-owned industrial contracting company in the state.

Turner Industries Group maintained its hold on the No. 2 spot in Business Report’s 2018 ranking of the Top 100 Private Companies in Baton Rouge, despite a 5.5% decline in revenues to $2.5 billion.