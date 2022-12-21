This year’s best and worst national marketing stunts 

As the attention economy grows all the more crowded, companies are increasingly turning to marketing stunts to attract customers. Inc. reports.

“They’re a really clever way to create a lightning rod moment within culture,” says Ian Schatzberg, co-founder and CEO of the New York City brand agency General Idea. “They don’t have the longevity or narratives of traditional ads.”

When developing a marketing stunt, Schatzberg tells Inc., brands should aim to connect with the current cultural moment, while also being brand appropriate.

He points to Parisian fashion brand Coperni’s spring/summer 2023 fashion show in October as an example of a successful marketing stunt: At the close of the show, designers use Fabrican, a patented spray-on fabric, to “spray paint” a dress onto model Bella Hadid. “It was one of the most highly viewed moments within fashion week, and arguably the last few months within pop culture,” Schatzberg says. The stunt was surprising, innovative, visually appealing and slightly tongue-in-cheek, all factors that can result in virality.

