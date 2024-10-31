This will be the next Louisiana city to report a Sasquatch Waste truck sighting

Sasquatch Waste, a mobile dumpster compactor service in Baton Rouge, is expanding to New Orleans.

The waste management company purchased a third custom compaction truck and hired a sales representative to dispatch in New Orleans. The truck will be up and running in the Crescent City early next year.

“New Orleans is obviously a little bit outside of our everyday drive and with that comes the connections and different things required,” says Sasquatch Waste co-founder Josh Crowdus. “We hired a guy that’s actually from Harahan and very familiar with the New Orleans area. He understands the different businesses and what it takes to have a business in New Orleans.”

Co-founders Peyton Finical and Crowdus say their expansion to New Orleans started when Baton Rouge clients with locations outside of the city wanted them to compact waste in New Orleans. Now, the founders see New Orleans as a fit market to grow. The company also services clients in Lafayette.

The company wants to partner with more industrial businesses, chemical plants and warehouses. Finical and Crowdus plan to continue growing their team in Baton Rouge with sales and administration roles. The owners also plan to expand their business model and add an additional service outside of compaction next year. They also hope to eventually expand to the Northshore and the Houma/Thibodeaux area.

“It’s taken a little bit to build that trust, but now that we’re in some plants and we’re proving that this service is actually saving them money, we believe that we definitely should be in every industrial plant across the coast,” Crowdus says.