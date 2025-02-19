This soon-to-be local restaurant group has a plan to save TGI Fridays 

G5ive Restaurant Group, a newly formed Miami restaurant group led by entrepreneur Cory Griffin, plans to relocate to Baton Rouge and acquire the bankrupt chain TGI Fridays.

The restaurant group aims to complete the acquisition process within four to six weeks depending on negotiations, Griffin tells Daily Report. The group is relocating here to collaborate with local partners.

“G5ive plans to acquire TGI Fridays through an ownership consortium, pooling resources and expertise from various stakeholders to make a competitive offer,” Griffin says. “Our mission has always been to innovate and elevate failing restaurant brands. We believe TGI Fridays has tremendous potential for growth and revitalization.”

Once the acquisition is complete, the restaurant group plans to update the 60-year-old restaurant’s menu, make restaurant upgrades, enhance customer engagement and optimize operational efficiencies to drive growth and profitability, Griffin says.

TGI Fridays filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2024 with 122 franchised locations in the U.S. and 316 in other countries. In January, the chain received court approval to sell nine of its 39 corporate-owned locations. According to Reuters, TGI Fridays has received offers for some of its remaining corporate-owned locations during a recent auction and will continue to explore more sales.