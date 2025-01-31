This popular coffee chain is opening in Baton Rouge 

Dutch Bros, a fast-growing coffee chain founded in Grants Pass, Oregon is making its Louisiana debut.

The drive-thru-focused coffee shop plans to open its first Louisiana location in Baton Rouge.

The company is seeking planning approval at the City of Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting on March 17, according to the preliminary agenda.

The proposed 950-square-foot coffee shop will be located on the north side of West Lee Drive. The application says the coffee shop will offer about 336 square feet of patio space and no interior seating.

As of September 2024, Dutch Bros has 950 locations across 18 states including neighboring Southern states like Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and Alabama. By February 2025, the company plans to reach 1,000 locations across the U.S.