This local creative has developed a productivity tool for professionals

Baton Rouge author, business consultant, podcast host and photographer Jenn Ocken has developed a tool aimed at assisting professionals in achieving their goals and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

The tool, called ThrivFOCUS, is a journal specifically designed around a system of goal-setting, organization, reflection and self-care. In practice, that system takes shape in resources like goal-achievement courses, guidance on using each page of the journal effectively and reflection prompts.

According to Ocken, ThrivFOCUS is not solely for business use. She calls it a “flexible road map to design and live a harmonious life,” meaning it is designed to be just as useful in achieving personal goals related to health, personal development or relationships.

Ocken says ThrivFOCUS was born out of her own struggles as a creative trying to achieve her goals while staying organized.

“My ideas were literally scattered everywhere,” Ocken writes on her website. “I never quite felt like I had it all together. I craved a tool that could safeguard my well-being, streamline my life and prevent burnout while sustaining my momentum.”