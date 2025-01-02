This local bridal boutique is expanding with a private appointment suite 

Baton Rouge brides will soon be able to say “yes to the dress” in a new way.

Bustle Bridal Baton Rouge, a local bridal boutique established in 2007, is expanding with a 1,000-square-foot luxury bridal appointment suite attached to its Airline Highway storefront.

The newly constructed bridal suite, opening on Jan. 16, includes a custom bar, a dressing room, a storage room, a giant mirror for dress viewing, sofas, chandeliers, floor-to-ceiling drapes and a wall for photo opportunities. The space has been under construction since August, when boutique owner Sarah Wampler renewed her lease.

Wampler moved into the Airline Highway location in 2019 after more than 10 years of being in business on Highland Road. Before claiming the additional space this year in her lease, the luxury bridal appointment suite was rented by other local boutiques, but was mostly vacant, Wampler says.

As private “VIP” bridal dress shopping appointments have become more requested at the boutique, Wampler says she wanted to offer customers a high-end experience that wasn’t restricted to after store hours. Up until Jan. 16, brides would book private bridal appointments when the store was closed. Beginning this month, customers can book whenever it is convenient, Wampler says.

The private bridal appointment suite will double as an event space ideal for bridal showers, bridal brunches and other private events. The $50,000 project was led by local interior design studio Gibbins Design.

“This space will allow us to cast a larger net and bring in customers who might want to travel outside of the area to get an appointment,” Wampler says. “We’re trying to keep Baton Rouge brides here locally.”