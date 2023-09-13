This international model is now a Baton Rouge restaurateur 

While growing up in Cuba, a young Yilena Hernández had hopes of being a jet-setting model.

Today, she has gone above and beyond that goal, gracing the covers of international editions of magazines like Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and even Vogue. Her 12-year-long career has so far taken her to fashion weeks in New York, London and Milan.

But the model has recently landed back in the city she loves most: Baton Rouge.

Here, she owns and operates Pizza Art Wine, an Italian-inspired restaurant that opened this spring in Ichiban Square.

Her new eatery features wine dispensers, a curated menu of pizza and pasta, and lots of jewel-toned furniture.

