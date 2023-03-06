This industry is driving US job growth

Operators of hotels, bars and restaurants—hit hard as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold—are now among the country’s fastest-growing employers, offsetting a slowdown in tech-related hiring, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The leisure-and-hospitality industry is rebuilding after cutting back during the pandemic’s early days. In contrast, companies focused on providing business and tech-related services have slowed their growth in recent months.

Because the hospitality industry includes a larger number of private-sector jobs than the tech and information sectors, the shift in hiring patterns has helped keep the U.S. unemployment rate at a 53-year low and the overall job market tight, despite recent reports of layoffs.

The Wall Street Journal has an in-depth look at how hiring patterns have shifted in recent years (subscription).