This downtown restaurant has closed after nearly two years

Less than two years after opening in downtown Baton Rouge, Hot Stuff Restaurant has closed permanently.

A message posted on the restaurant’s website states, “After serving our community with love, good food, and Southern hospitality, Hot Stuff Restaurant has permanently closed.”

The restaurant, owned by Jennice Goff, opened in July 2024 at 244 Lafayette St., near the intersection of Lafayette and Florida streets, and specialized in country-style cuisine.

The building has housed several notable Baton Rouge businesses over the years.

Originally home to Dalton’s Department Store, the property later became the location of Tabby’s Blues Box and Heritage Hall, which relocated there from North Boulevard in 2000.

A dive bar called Dalton’s opened in the space in 2008, followed by The Blues Room, another live music venue, in 2013.

Other former tenants include The Beef Tavern, Didee’s Restaurant and The Rathskeller.

Read a previous 225 feature on the restaurant.