This developer found the key to revitalizing small towns

As evidenced in last week’s 2020 census report, small towns are dwindling in population across the country, but one Ohio developer worked to rescue his hometown and is taking that strategy to other cities, Governing reports.

Ohio developer Jason Duff seized the initiative in his struggling community of Bellefontaine, and turned a drab backwater into a tourist attraction by recruiting small businesses to come and set up shop in the town. Now he has created an enterprise called Small Nation that is working with more than a dozen similar towns scattered across Ohio and Indiana.

Here’s how it works:

“This is what we do,” Duff says. “We buy and renovate historic buildings in small towns. Recruit tenants. Finance their business or become an equity partner. Help them brand, market, promote … and train for success.” To date, Small Nation has bought and renovated more than 50 buildings in Bellefontaine alone, with nearly $30 million in private investment.

Could it work in small-town Louisiana?

Ten years ago, 80% of Bellefontaine’s downtown storefronts were boarded up and abandoned. Small Nation team member Bo Alexander remembers what it was like. “When I was a child, I used to hear stories about people being scared to come here.” No longer. It has become a destination. Read the full story.