This company is expanding three of its Louisiana facilities

W.R. Grace is planning a $300 million expansion across its Louisiana facilities in Baton Rouge, Norco and Sulphur, BIC Magazine reports.

W.R. Grace is a global leader in specialty chemicals and materials, supplying companies in the energy, industrial and petrochemical sectors.

The largest investment will be $234 million for the Sulphur facility’s expansion of its Zeolite water-softening process. In Norco, $15 million will go toward increasing the facility’s storage capability and strengthening its existing control room.

At the company’s Baton Rouge facility, $32 million will be invested in the installation of new hydraulic filters to existing piping and the streamlining of the facility’s pyrophoric processes. The expansion will allow the facility to handle greater production volume but is not expected to increase its square footage.

All three expansions are expected to be completed by early 2026.

