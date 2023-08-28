This business insurance niche is gaining traction as weather becomes unpredictable 

As weather grows hotter, wetter and stormier—and insurance becomes harder to come by—an increasing number of businesses are warming up to an esoteric tool that lets companies effectively place bets on weather events with few strings attached, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Parametric insurance, as it is called, remains a niche product, though it functions in a relatively straightforward way: It pays out when certain conditions, or parameters, are met.

Standard-issue insurance might cover flood damage or hail, but a parametric policy is tied directly to a weather event, paying, for example, if wind speed at a specific location gets above a certain level, or floodwaters reach a predetermined height. The data usually comes from third parties, such as government weather agencies.

Buyers so far haven’t necessarily flocked to the products, but insurers have recently faced climate-related pressures, along with economic conditions, that have increased prices or even prompted some to pull out of certain markets. Companies are being driven to the parametric policies, which cover single, discrete risks, as they find it more difficult to obtain traditional policies. Read the full story.