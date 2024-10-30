This breakfast franchise just opened a restaurant in Gonzales 

Louisiana’s first Vicious Biscuit has opened in Ascension Parish.

The fast-casual franchise restaurant on St Christopher Avenue in Gonzales opened Oct. 28.

The restaurant is co-owned by franchise developers Zach Trujillo and Chris Miller, who also own two Crumbl Cookies locations in Mississippi and Slidell. Trujillo and Miller hope to eventually open Vicious Biscuit locations in neighboring cities like Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

“The city of Gonzales has seen consistent population growth over the years with people moving from Baton Rouge and New Orleans to this growing community,” Trujillo says. “It’s kind of a new hub for business and food.”

The South Carolina-founded franchise sells made-to-order biscuits, biscuit sandwiches, beignets, hot breakfast staples and healthy breakfast options. It also has alcoholic brunch beverages and nonalcoholic drinks. The restaurant will offer dine-in, to-go ordering and delivery through third party delivery services. Trujillo says he has hired 40 staff members with plans to add a few more.

“We are actively seeking markets that have growth opportunities, [including] a mix of commercial, residential and a pretty impactful workforce population,” says Amanda Kahalehoe, chief of operations for Vicious Biscuit. “Gonzales fit that profile.”