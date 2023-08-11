This bill might give small businesses a broadband boost 

Louisiana’s U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen this week authored a bill to improve access to high-speed internet in rural areas nationwide through the Small Business Administration.

The bipartisan bill, known as the Small Business Broadband and Emerging Information Technology Enhancement Act, is expected to do the following should it pass:

Direct the SBA Office of Investment and Innovation to designate a senior employee as the broadband and emerging information technology coordinator.

Provide SBA employees with broadband training to help small businesses take advantage of emerging technologies.

Report on the SBA’s work related to broadband and other emerging information technologies.

Require the SBA Chief Counsel for Advocacy to evaluate the impact of broadband speed and price on small businesses.

Authorize small business development centers to help businesses access broadband and emerging information technology.

Louisiana has experienced a boost in small business growth and development, says Na’Tisha Natt, Nexus Louisiana’s director of marketing and engagement. She adds that it is particularly important to provide access to reliable internet access as companies shift to more advanced uses of technology.

“This bill represents another important step towards creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive and create even greater impact on our economy,” Natt says.

Kennedy and Shaheen’s bill follows a June White House announcement of $1.3 billion to expand broadband internet access to the entire state. About 25% of Louisiana does not have access to reliable and affordable internet, BRProud.com reported. At the time, Gov. John Bel Edwards doubled down on his support, saying the state would work to ensure that 100% of Louisiana residents and businesses had access to high-speed internet by 2029.