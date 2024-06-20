This Baton Rouge surveying company was acquired by a national engineering firm

Atwell, a national consulting, engineering and construction firm, has acquired Baton Rouge-based Hydro Consultants, a professional surveying, engineering and mapping company, the companies announced Thursday morning.

The acquisition expands Atwell’s presence in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast region. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1984, Hydro Consultants conducts land surveys, hydrographic surveys, pipeline route surveys, industrial site surveys and GIS.

This is Atwell’s fourth acquisition of 2024 and follows two previous acquisitions of surveying and engineering firms in Florida: Banks Engineering, located in Fort Myers and Port Charlotte, and Biscayne Engineering, located in Miami and Boca Raton.