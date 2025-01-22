This Baton Rouge startup aims to propel the adoption of digital twin technology

A new Baton Rouge startup—Digi-Twin Global—is aiming to “reshape the future of infrastructure” through the power of digital twins.

For those unfamiliar, a digital twin is a virtual model of a physical object, process or system that can be used to simulate its behavior. Such models can help a wide range of organizations simulate real-world situations and outcomes, allowing them to make better decisions.

Digi-Twin Global was founded by Joey Coco, CEO of Forte and Tablada, and James Fargason, an LSU finance professor. The startup will leverage Forte and Tablada’s innovations in infrastructure digitization to advance digital twin technology for infrastructure owners, managers and operators through consultancy, education and strategic partnerships.

In a statement, Coco, who serves as president and CEO of Digi-Twin Global, says digital twins represent the “future of infrastructure interaction.”

“Digital twins provide infrastructure owners an unprecedented virtual experience,” Coco says. “Imagine navigating your infrastructure remotely, measuring components, retrieving critical plans or native files, managing IoT devices, issuing work orders, detecting subtle changes and aggregating public data—all from one interconnected system of systems.”

As part of its launch, Digi-Twin Global will host its inaugural Southeast Regional Digital Twin Symposium at LSU from Feb. 26-28. The event promises to bring together leading minds in digital innovation, engineering and technology. Learn more about the event and register here.