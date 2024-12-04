This Baton Rouge plastic surgery group is expanding

Weiler Plastic Surgery is opening a new satellite clinic as well as a separate office building in the Capital Region.

The plastic surgery group plans to open an administration building and call center in early 2025 at the former Hamilton Telecommunications property on Bluebonnet Centre Boulevard in the Bluebonnet corridor.

“We will be moving everyone in there in the next few months,” Weiler Plastic Surgery CEO Bryant Voth tells Daily Report. “We are centralizing our call center to this area so we can offer patients a consistent message and better support them.”

Voth says the office building will be the workplace for 30-40 staff members from administration, marketing, and the call center, with room to expand. This will allow the company to improve process communications and efficiency. No patient services will be provided at this location.

In addition, Weiler Plastic Surgery will open a satellite clinic in Prairieville in January. Voth says the company purchased the property in 2023.

“It’s a fast-growing market,” Voth says about Prairieville. “We see an opportunity to serve existing patients better and tap into new patients as more people are moving into that area.”

Voth says the company is always looking for opportunities to expand in south Louisiana and may open another location in 2025.

Weiler Plastic Surgery has eight locations in Louisiana. The Prairieville satellite clinic will be the ninth.