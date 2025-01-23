This Baton Rouge mixologist is a 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist 

Alan Walter, a Baton Rouge mixologist and former City Group Hospitality consultant, has been named a 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist in the “outstanding professional in cocktail service” category.

Announced on Jan. 22, Walter is the first Baton Rouge professional to be featured on the nationally recognized James Beard Award semifinalist list.

Walter says he doesn’t know who nominated him but he feels a great sense of validation for his craft. He is especially glad the recognition is highlighting Baton Rouge.

“We too easily associate the finer things with New Orleans and in some ways that’s justified but times are changing,” Walter says. “I think there’s a general feeling that exciting things are in store for Baton Rouge.”

Walter parted ways in mid-January with City Group Hospitality, where he worked with The Brakes Bar, Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine and Proverbial Wine Bistro. He has plans to open a new business venture in Baton Rouge this spring.

When asked about his reason for leaving City Group Hospitality, Walter tells Daily Report he wants to devote himself to preparing for the launch of his new business. He says he is not taking over another place or revamping an existing bar, he is building a new concept from the ground up.

In addition to Walter, The James Beard Foundation named 13 semifinalists from New Orleans and one from Lafayette—chef Madonna Broussard of Laura’s II.